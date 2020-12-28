ZK International's Subsidiary, xSigma Corporation, Completes its Smart Contract on the Heels of Bitcoin Hitting a High of $26,700

WENZHOU, China, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) ("ZKIN", "ZK International" or the "Company"), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for water and gas supplies, is pleased to announce that xSigma Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has completed the smart contract development of xSigma's DeFi platform. This marks an important milestone for xSigma as it systematically builds out the ecosystem of the xSigma DeFi protocol.

xSigma's smart contract has been completed and is undergoing a technology software audit, which is the last step for xSigma before it releases the project. The technology audit of the software is being conducted as good practice to ensure the safety of funds and the system in general. xSigma will offer enhanced rewards for early liquidity providers, who join in the first weeks after the launch. (Learn more about xSigma DeFi project on: https://xsigma.fi and Telegram: https://t.me/xsigma_global )

This is just the beginning of xSigma creating a new future, and it is a crucial step in building the xSigma ecosystem. The xSigma team is working on finalizing the white paper and all the technical details are to be released in the near future. As Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continue to gain momentum and hit all-time highs, which currently has a total market cap of $688.3 billion, xSigma management team believes that the top team of xSigma, support from a NASDAQ listed company, and a DeFi protocol which aims to be first in class, are significant characteristics which should elevate and differentiate xSigma from the other DeFi platforms.

The xSigma DeFi protocol has received a significant initial interest, in a short period as it has already gathered over 5,000 members in its communities and has collected thousands of subscriptions on its waitlist. In addition, xSigma has secured commitments from individuals and institutional liquidity providers which is important for a successful launch.

Mr. Jiancong Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZK International, stated, "as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continue to gain momentum, so does xSigma. xSigma continues to build its ecosystem, and it continues to gain a positive response from the blockchain community for its DeFi protocol. Currently, over $9 billion is locked in just five Defi projects according to DeFi Pulse and the aim of xSigma Protocol is to reach the top 5 by the value locked list in 2021. Having former Google, Amazon, 1inch and Ripple engineers on the team, xSigma is well positioned to join the list of the biggest blockchain projects in the future."

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based designer, engineer, manufacturer and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that require sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems. The Company owns 28 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards. ZK International is preparing to capitalize on the $850 Billion commitment made by the Chinese Government to improve the quality of water, which in its current supply state is 70% unfit for human contact. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee that is focused on supplying steel piping for the multi-billion dollar industries of Gas and Water sectors. ZK has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, which include the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube" and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Emphasizing superior properties and durability of its steel piping, ZK International is providing a solution for the delivery of high quality, highly sustainable, environmentally sound drinkable water to not only to the China market but to international markets such as Europe, East Asia and Southeast Asia.



For more information please visit www.ZKInternationalGroup.com. Additionally, please follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Weibo. For further information on the Company's SEC filings please visit www.sec.gov.

About XSigma Corporation

XSigma Corporation, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. Together with ZK International, has launched xSigma as a research and development lab back in 2018 to solve real-world infrastructure challenges. Its mandate was to explore new opportunities in smart contracts, supply chain management and other blockchain-based solutions. XSigma has since pivoted to decentralized finance, focusing on decentralized exchanges, stablecoins and lending protocols. The research lab is now actively working on its ecosystem of products beginning with its DeFi protocol. The ultimate objective is to build a range of financial tools and products for the flourishing decentralized finance industry. The xSigma team that are being assembled are on the leading edge of blockchain research and development that intersects decentralized finance, supply chain management, IoT, and infrastructure. The DeFi protocol is one of many decentralized finance projects xSigma plans to launch over the next 12 months. It will feed into a growing network of DeFi products for enterprise and consumer markets. Any blockchain protocol is subject to a degree of risk; xSigma's DeFi protocol has implemented tamper-resistant programming, but is still subject to potential hacks.For further information about xSigma, please visit its website at www.xsigma.com and www.xsigma.fi

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of ZK International. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, as well as other risk factors that are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although ZK International believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by ZK International or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. ZK International does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



