EQS Group-News: BX Swiss AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Miscellaneous ZKB becomes new issuer on BX Swiss - 'deriBX' 2021-11-05 / 07:00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BX Swiss continues to grow its structured products segment 'deriBX' by welcoming Zurich Cantonal Bank now issuing products on BX Swiss

Zurich Cantonal Bank, renowned Swiss issuer of structured products, issued its first warrant offering at BX Swiss at the beginning of November 2021. The underlying universe starts off with a broad range of Swiss Blue Chip companies and will then be continuously expanded.

"We are very pleased to be one of the pioneering issuers at BX Swiss. We are convinced that BX Swiss will, together with its partners on the buy and sell side, enrich the Swiss Structured Products market, and especially strengthen the leverage products franchise. Investors will profit from augmented trading access as well as an increased product offering", says Andy-Christian Ranti, Head Structured Products Trading at Zurcher Cantonal Bank.

'With Zurich Cantonal Bank, we are pleased to welcome a successful Swiss issuer to our structured products segment of deriBX," said David Kunz, COO of BX Swiss. "With this, BX Swiss gains another market leader and can thus record the next milestone since the development and launch of deriBX. With the offering of ZKB, we can continue to provide our investors a steadily growing and comprehensive range of products.'

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: BX Swiss AG Talstrasse 70 8001 Zurich Switzerland Phone: +41313294040 E-mail: presse@bxswiss.com Internet: www.bxswiss.com EQS News ID: 1246469 End of News EQS Group News Service =------------

1246469 2021-11-05

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246469&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)