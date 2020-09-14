Log in
ZOCCAM : and Kensington Vanguard National Land Services Partner to Streamline the Home Buying Process

09/14/2020 | 05:01am EDT

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOCCAM announced today that it has partnered with Kensington Vanguard National Land Services. ZOCCAM allows settlement agents to receive payments and documents for real estate transactions directly through ZOCCAM's secure platform which utilizes a mobile application. 

"We are committed to investing in and utilizing technology to deliver the best execution in the marketplace.  The relationship with ZOCCAM will significantly improve the closing experience for clients on the residential side of our business," said Matthew Kornfeld, Executive Vice President of Kensington Vanguard's national residential division.

ZOCCAM enhances the customer experience when buying a home and increases the geographical reach of customers by providing a secure mobile platform with a user-friendly experience.

"Realtors and the consumer are the most critical parties to the transaction, and they must be connected to the settlement service provider to prevent wire fraud and provide more transparency.  Rather than focusing on the back and forth of older delivery methods, Kensington Vanguard and its customers can be assured of a simple and secure delivery of the contract and the earnest money deposit," said CEO and Founder Ashley Cook.

About ZOCCAM

ZOCCAM is the leading payments provider to the real estate industry in all 50 states.  ZOCCAM unites the parties of a home purchase transaction through its platform providing a simple, more secure method for delivery of payments.  Its mobile app connects directly to the title companies' financial institutions to provide a superior customer experience. For more information, visit www.ZOCCAM.com.

About Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, headquartered in New York City with offices in Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, Missouri, Virginia, and Texas, is one of the largest independent full–service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard provides commercial and residential title insurance, settlement, escrow and 1031 exchange services. Operating in all 50 states, the Company serves as agent to the nation's leading title insurance underwriters. Kensington Vanguard's client base is a highly diversified mix of law firms, investors, developers, operators, opportunity funds, commercial lenders, family offices, realtors, and regional and national residential lenders. For more information, visit www.kvnational.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoccam-and-kensington-vanguard-national-land-services-partner-to-streamline-the-home-buying-process-301128188.html

SOURCE ZOCCAM


© PRNewswire 2020
