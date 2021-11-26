Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ZOVOO Held Distributor Conference, Creating a Splash of Colour in Atomization Industry

11/26/2021 | 10:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At 9:30pm (GMT +8) on November 12, ZOVOO, a new industry-leading atomization company, held its 2021 distributor conference online. Distributors from United States, United Kingdom, France and other countries participated in the conference. Meanwhile, ZOVOO also displayed its newly developed disposable products DRAGBAR series for the first time to the public, which attracted widespread attention from distributors worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211126005521/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Founded in 2010, ZOVOO has sophisticated research and develop capability, forward-looking product design and perfect supply chain system. ZOVOO founding team has 10 years of proven strength and experience. They have the absolute advantages in terms of heating materials, air channel structure design, etc., and build up the five criteria of good flavor. The birth of each product needs to go through from R&D, design, production, testing and so on. Every detail is perfect, only to bring a comfortable and safe experience. For example, the birth of each rich flavor comes from ZOVOO's five innovative concepts of sweet, soft, mellow, fragrant and powerful. ZOVOO researched 3,000 global users and pre-researched over 300 flavors to build its unique flavor nebula system.

ZOVOO is committed to building strategic partnerships with ICCPP manufacturers based on mutual trust. ZOVOO achieves sustainable supply chain management through support and cooperation in safety standards, social values and environmental sustainability. ZOVOO contributes to environmental sustainability by simplifying design, optimizing packaging, using new environmentally friendly materials, enhancing recycling, and reducing the environmental impact of the production process. In addition, it focuses on sensory preferences of users, which are translated into scientific indicators, production standards, and safety considerations to match different needs.

The upcoming DRAGBAR has three products, namely DRAGBAR 600, DRAGBAR 1000 and DRAGBAR 2200. DRAGBAR adopts the most popular double injection molding process and cleverly uses color collision to create a great-looking, great-taste and great-quality product. In response to consumer concerned problems, such as oil leakage and dry hit, ZOVOO has used polymer cotton and ergonomical design mouthpiece to solve them, while ensuring the taste and restoration of the product. DRAGBAR has ten different flavors, including lush ice, mango ice, grape ice and OMG, etc, which are popular in the market.

Not defined by labels, not bound by age. Dare to be unique, create something different, ZOVOO is born for this. In the future, ZOVOO will dedicate itself to improve the worldwide vapors’ experience and provides a alternative for smokers. Creating a new world with personality and spirit, ZOVOO will bring a different and great experience to global vapors.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:56aBLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY CANON EOS DEALS (2021) : Canon EOS R, R3, R5, R6, 80D & 90D Savings Rounded Up by Deal Stripe
BU
10:54aGreece's National Bank posts higher Q3 profit
RE
10:54aSterling weakens below $1.33 for first time in 2021
RE
10:53aSpot palladium falls over 7%
RE
10:51aBLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY BREVILLE DEALS 2021 : Best Espresso Machines, Slow Cookers, Toaster Ovens & More Sales Ranked by Spending Lab
BU
10:50aTRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Preliminary agreement for the sale of a property at Peristeri, Attica
PU
10:50aINTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
10:50aRelease of a consultation paper on reforming South Africa's monetary policy implementation framework
PU
10:50aELLAKTOR S A : Conference Call Invitation (9M 2021 Group Results)
PU
10:50aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A : Announcement for the Publication of Q3 2021 Trading Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Risk assets plunge as virus fears cause post-Thanksgiving blues
2FTSE 100 on course for year's worst session on virus scare
3Beijing presses Didi to delist from U.S. over data security fears - sou..
4Black Friday 'early birds' find U.S. stores less crowded, fewer bargain..
5Cryptocurrencies tumble as coronavirus variant shakes markets

HOT NEWS