ZRG Welcomes Justin Pinchback as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK and ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, recognized in 2020 as the fastest-growing global executive search firm, today announced the addition of Justin Pinchback as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Head of Practices. He will report directly to the CEO Larry Hartmann.



After completing his MBA at Harvard Business School, where he was a Goldman Sachs Fellow, Pinchback moved on to Bain & Company, where he focused on Private Equity Diligence, Human Capital Advisory and Merger Integration for the firm’s clients. While at Bain, he helped the company drive campus and diversity recruitment efforts.

Pinchback later earned talent leadership roles at top financial services institutions including Citadel and Bridgewater Associates, where he built talent acquisition capabilities and drove innovation. His work has been featured in Harvard Business Review and at global conferences like LinkedIn’s “Talent Connect.” Most recently, Pinchback served as the Chief People Officer of a Warburg Pincus-backed logistics brokerage, where he was a trusted advisor to the C-Suite on all Human Capital issues.

ZRG’s CEO Larry Hartmann believes Pinchback is the ideal candidate for the role.

“We laid out a spec: the dream player came with a great education, a consulting pedigree, and deep exposure to data-driven solutions in the human capital market,” Hartmann said. “We wanted someone who was an innovative thinker, someone who brought new perspectives to help us grow, a true accelerator to our team, and someone who could help us with diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.”

“Justin will be responsible for driving revenue across all verticals by installing new practice area capabilities and leading recruitment efforts to expand the base of Managing Directors and Principals. Strengthening those teams is ultimately about giving our clients the best possible placement results,” Hartmann added. “We’re looking forward to his leadership driving the strategic integration of acquisitions as we continue to grow.”

“I have a passion for solving difficult talent problems, a client-centric mentality, and want to develop industry leading human capital technology, so ZRG provides a great fit,” Pinchback stated. “With the Zi Platform’s ability to provide objective data on candidate fit, instead of a subjective impression, I think we’ll continue to do great things.”

About ZRG

Since 1999, ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has changed the way clients think about identifying top talent. Clients trust ZRG to recruit top talent around the world. The firm’s proprietary collaborative Zi platform -- with its integrated, Z Score, Compensation Tools, Interview Insights, and Culture Fit Score -- has accelerated the hiring process by more than 30% with better decisioning.

ZRG matches clients with the right leaders by leveraging technological innovation, years of experience, and an ability to identify quality candidates. Businesses often falter under sub-par leadership, but with each placement, ZRG promises to identify and hire executives fit to meet their clients’ unique needs. The company’s analytical process and collaborative culture give us the competitive edge to provide our clients with an industry-leading advantage. ZRG is one of the fastest-growing global firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained executive, middle-management, and customized search solutions globally through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Middle East/North Africa.