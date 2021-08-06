ZT Corporate : Enforces Mandatory Vaccination Program in Corporate Offices

The company and its healthcare portfolio brands have been at the forefront of the COVID-19 recovery process

ZT Corporate, a private equity firm that specializes in healthcare and automotive investments, announced today that as of Tuesday, August 3rd, the company enforced a mandatory vaccine mandate amongst its employees. The mandate pertains to all affiliated employees working at the company’s headquarters in Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Pearland, TX, locations.

ZT Corporate, along with its healthcare portfolio brands, Altus Community Health and Neighbors Emergency Centers, was one of the first employers in the Greater Houston area to offer free testing and vaccines to their employees starting in April 2020. Throughout the pandemic crisis, the private sector, in partnership with the government, has continuously led with solutions that allowed for the transition back to the workplace and normality. Alongside its healthcare portfolio, ZT operates financial services and automotive dealerships – all of which require employees to be on the frontline.

“Since the start of the pandemic, I’ve been passionate about providing access to vaccines and testing for my employees and the community to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Taseer Badar, CEO of ZT Corporate. “As a company with a portfolio of essential businesses, it’s important for our employees to be vaccinated to maintain critical infrastructure operations and ensure the safety of those around them. It's up to the private sector to implement preventative measures, such as this, and we’re proud to be taking this step on behalf of our employees and the community.”

“Our employees have already adjusted and adapted so much during these challenging times, making it possible for us to continue our essential operations.”

Employees who are unable to receive the vaccine due to medical or religious reasons must complete an applicable exemption form and provide a weekly negative PCR test. HR and management are working with employees to coordinate testing to ensure compliance. ZT Corporate is currently evaluating rolling the mandate out to its entire employee force in the coming months, which would extend outside of Houston to their financial services and automotive personnel.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines.

About ZT Corporate

Established in 1997, ZT Corporate is a private equity firm with an active portfolio in healthcare services and automotive dealerships. With offices in Houston, Los Angeles and New York, the team provides full-service wealth management services to its clients and investors and creates value through a broad range of financial channels, including traditional and alternative investments. ZT Corporate’s active healthcare portfolio operates under Altus Healthcare and Neighbors, with automotive dealerships branded under the ZT Motors umbrella. For more information: www.ztcorporate.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210806005386/en/