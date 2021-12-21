ZUUM Transportation Named Food Logistics' 2021 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Provider

ZUUM Inc., the California-based logistics technology company, joins the list for the second consecutive year

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZUUM Transportation, a leading logistics technology provider for manufacturers, freight brokers, and carriers, has been named 2021 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Provider by Food Logistics. Food Logistics magazine covers software & technology, warehousing, transportation, safety & security, sustainability, and risk & compliance for global food supply chains. The FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list honors leading software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global food and beverage supply chain.

ZUUM's BEYOND TMS helps manufacturers and retailers reduce freight spend, find capacity, accelerate freight planning and management. It addresses critically needed digital capacity aggregation, efficiency, and connected systems with a ZUUM Enterprise version for large companies and ZUUM Business for midmarket and smaller businesses.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a 2021 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Provider by Food Logistics. Our ongoing dedication to our customers drives us to pursue solutions that solve industry challenges for all shippers, brokers, and carriers. We are excited to streamline and automate supply chains and procurement, and look forward to the exciting road ahead," says Mustafa Azizi, CEO and co-founder of ZUUM Transportation.

"Software development and emerging technologies make the world go 'round. They're what keeps people and the products, food and plants they consume safe and fresh: traceability, visibility, efficiency and safety. And, the winners from this year's award prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' Nov/Dec 2021 print issue. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to view the list of Top Software & Technology Providers.

About ZUUM Transportation

ZUUM Transportation is a logistics technology company based in Irvine, California. Founded in 2016, ZUUM offers a shipper TMS, freight broker software, carrier TMS, and a mobile app for truck drivers that are connected within the Logistics Super Platform. These tools enable customers to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their logistics operations while automating their transportation networks. Our vision is to optimize logistics and streamline supply chains globally by defragmenting the industry.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

Contact:

ZUUM Transportation

Jean-Claude Eenshuistra

marketing@zuumapp.com

