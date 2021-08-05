Log in
ZYUS Life Sciences Launches Two New Topical Cannabinoid Formulations for Direct to Patient Sales in Canada

08/05/2021 | 07:36am EDT
New topical formulations expand ZYUS’ product range and provide patients the ease of a standardised, pre-mixed topical

ZYUS Life Sciences Inc. ("ZYUS"), a Canadian-based life sciences company leading scientific research and development in phyto-therapeutics, announced today that the company has launched two new topical cannabinoid formulations for direct sales and distribution to registered medical patients in Canada. The launch of these topical formulations marks an important milestone in ZYUS’ mission to elevate cannabinoids as a standard of care and leverage their transformational potential.

ZYUS’ new topical formulations are designed with the needs of patients in mind. They offer patients the convenience of a pre-mixed topical; the base cream is blended with the cannabinoid oil formulation and packaged in an easy-to-use tube that is Health Canada compliant. ZYUS places the utmost importance on ensuring our products are high-quality, consistent, and always available for the patients we serve. Every formulation undergoes rigorous testing from production to packaging and distribution to ensure consistent and standardized formulations that patients and healthcare practitioners can depend on.

“At ZYUS, we are committed to providing patients with compassionate care and quality formulations backed by our team’s decades-long leadership in medical cannabinoids,” said ZYUS CEO Brent Zettl. “With the launch of ZYUS’ pre-mixed topical formulations, we are proud to offer patients a new method to help manage their pain and associated symptoms.”

Expanding the existing ZYUS product offerings of cannabinoid oil formulations, the new topical cream formulations are available for direct sales and distribution to registered medical patients. Prospective patients or healthcare practitioners seeking more information about ZYUS, or its products can visit ZYUS.ca or speak to a member of the ZYUS patient care team at 1-833-713-CARE (2273).

About ZYUS Life Sciences Inc.

ZYUS is a Canadian-based life sciences company focused on the global development and commercialization of innovative cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates. Through clinical research and IP development, we intend to deliver high-quality oils, softgels, topical creams and other cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates to patients worldwide. The ZYUS vision is to elevate cannabinoids as a standard of care and expand the potential of protein-based formulations in pursuit of a transformational impact on patients’ lives. ZYUS: Advancing the Science of Well-Being. Visit www.zyus.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ZYUS to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations with respect to our business plans, research activities, product lines and efficacy and patient services.

Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “expects,” “expected,” “expectation,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “continues,” “potential,” “targeted,” “plans,” “possible” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will,” “may,” “could,” “would” or “should” occur or be achieved, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that and assumptions relating to the ability of ZYUS to continue to ensure product consistency and quality through robust procurement, manufacturing and testing processes, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks include the risk that ZYUS is unable to continue to ensure product consistency and quality through robust procurement, manufacturing and testing processes.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. ZYUS does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, except as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS