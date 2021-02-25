Log in
Zabo : Partners with Money Dashboard to Support Cryptocurrency Wallets in UK's Leading Personal Finance App

02/25/2021 | 09:33am EST
Zabo, the leading financial data aggregator for cryptocurrency accounts, today announced its integration with Money Dashboard, winner of the 2020 British Bank award for best personal finance app, to enable Money Dashboard’s 600,000+ users to view their cryptocurrency accounts alongside their bank accounts.

“Everyday consumers have increasingly become interested in holding, investing in and using cryptocurrencies,” said Zabo CEO Christopher Brown. “We’re proud to partner with leading fintechs like Money Dashboard to make it easy for people to see cryptocurrencies as part of their broader financial picture.”

Money Dashboard is using Zabo to let Money Dashboard users access balances and transaction history for thousands of cryptocurrencies across the most popular wallets and exchanges today, including Coinbase, Binance, Bitstamp, Trezor and Ledger, as well as other types of self-custody wallets for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

“Helping customers reach their financial goals in today’s world means being able to build bridges with the financial services they care about most,” said Money Dashboard CEO Steve Tigar. “Integrating cryptocurrencies directly into Money Dashboard’s suite of services speaks directly to that ideal. We’re excited to work with Zabo to bring this new functionality to the hundreds of thousands of people who trust us to help them save money.”

Zabo’s API seamlessly aggregates and displays cryptocurrency account information through the same interface Money Dashboard users use to view existing bank balances. As users transact in their accounts, Zabo will automatically update holdings in real time with current exchange rates.

With 50+ cryptocurrency wallets and exchanges already supported by Zabo and dozens of additional integrations underway, this partnership helps Money Dashboard offer some of the most robust cryptocurrency support of any personal finance app today.

About Zabo

Zabo is the leading financial data aggregator for cryptocurrency accounts, including cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets. Zabo’s API allows fintechs and financial services companies to connect to the thousands of exchanges, wallets and cryptocurrencies that power the next generation of financial products and services.

About Money Dashboard

Launched in 2010, Money Dashboard is a free personal finance app which helps people to quickly and effectively manage their finances, establish savings goals and reduce spend. It currently helps more than 600,000+ people manage their money across 900k linked bank accounts from major UK banks.


© Business Wire 2021
