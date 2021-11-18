Log in
Zachert Private Equity to Invest More Than $500,000 in Green Start-Up Initiative

11/18/2021 | 01:47pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its Environmental, Social and Governance strategy, Zachert Private Equity plans to invest more than $500,000 in the sustainable start-up scene. The focus is on the beverage sector in the broadest sense. “Whether it's the production of sustainable beverages, new packaging or innovative green distribution, we want to support entrepreneurs in the U.S. and Germany with new, disruptive ideas,” says Olaf Zachert, ZPE Managing Director.

“We are looking for innovative and growth-oriented start-ups that make a contribution to the green economy with their products, technologies or services," Zachert says. With this, ZPE wants to set the course for a more sustainable and climate-friendly future.

Additionally, ZPE will encourage selected founders to seek start-up assistance or matching funding loans. "We rely completely on equity. In return we only want a minority stake of up to a maximum of 25.1 percent," explains Zachert. "The important thing for us is that the start-ups meet the general sustainability standards of the European Parliament, and the EU taxonomy."

Interested start-ups can apply at office@zachert-pe.com. A brief summary of the founder's idea and a business plan are required.

ABOUT ZACHERT PRIVATE EQUITY (ZPE) - WWW.ZACHERT-PE.COM:
Zachert Private Equity acquires corporations that are deemed non-strategic or challenging in the short term from groups or owners that do not plan to invest or restructure themselves. Its approach is cross-industry and cross-border, including complex international acquisitions or initial situations.

The goal of each transaction is to increase business and retain the teams involved. In addition, ZPE operates in a focused, fast and professional way to unlock value and performance. The focus is always on successful transformation and, if necessary, adjustment of the business model. This may also include strategic acquisitions as part of a buy & build strategy. As a specialized investment company, updated processes are implemented quickly and efficiently. This is the cornerstone for a successful and trusting transformation; characterized by a constructive process and positive outcome for all parties involved.

Media Inquiries:
David Dorsey
david_dorsey@zachert-pe.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
