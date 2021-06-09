Log in
Zacks Professional Services Teams Up With United Planners Financial Services

06/09/2021 | 11:41am EDT
Chicago, IL, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zacks Professional Services (“Zacks Pro”) announces a new partnership with United Planners Financial Services (“United Planners”), bringing access to Zacks Advisor Tools (“Advisor Tools”) to more than 450 affiliated financial advisors.

Advisor Tools is a web-based platform that provides investment professionals with complete analytics tools as well as Zacks' highly-regarded independent research—including the Zacks Rank for stocks, mutual funds and ETFs, and many more unique and proven equity research and selection tools. In addition, Advisor Tools offers a range of proprietary model portfolios, including the Earnings Certain Portfolio ("ECP") family. The ECP suite of core equity portfolios delivers proven stability and performance in all markets, and has generated a lot of enthusiasm among financial pros.

“United Planners is one of the best in the business, and we believe our products and resources will help them optimize their processes and stay in front of the market," commented Zacks Pro Managing Director Tim Nyland, CFA.

Billy Oliverio, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer of United Planners agreed, “We're excited about offering these powerful tools to our financial professionals. The Advisor Tools platform and the unique resources like the Earnings Certain Portfolio give our financial professionals an advantage as they support their client’s goals and objectives.”

Zacks Pro and United Planners will be holding a webinar on Friday, June 25th at 12 noon (CT) to introduce the Advisor Tools platform and the ECP family of model portfolios to United Planners advisors.

About Zacks

Zacks Professional Services is a business unit of Zacks Investment Research -the second largest provider of independent Equity Research in the US. Zacks award-winning research has been used by thousands of investment advisors and individual investors for over 20 years.

For more information about the Advisor Tools platform and Zacks Professional Services, please email advisortools@zacks.com or get a free demo at advisortools.zacks.com

About United Planners Financial Services

Established in 1987, United Planners is an independent national wealth management firm that offers flexible, efficient, and scalable solutions to position its financial professionals to build and manage successful businesses. 

United Planners is Registered Investment Advisor with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) / Registered Broker-Dealer with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) / SIPC Member.

Learn more about United Planners at www.UnitedPlanners.com or 800 966-8737, Option 3.


Terry Ruffolo
Zacks Investment Research
312-265-9213
truffolo@zacks.com

Tim Nyland
Zacks Investment Research
312-265-9455
tnyland@zacks.com

Mike Goyarts
United Planners Financial Services
480-624-0342
MJGoyarts@UPFSA.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
