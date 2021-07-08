Log in
Zafin Recognized as a Finalist of 2021 Microsoft Financial Services Partner of the Year

07/08/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
TORONTO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin today announced it has been named a finalist of Financial Services 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“Zafin is thrilled to receive this recognition from Microsoft,” said Al Karim Somji, co-founder and CEO of Zafin. “To be named a finalist of the Microsoft 2021 Financial Services Partner of the Year award further validates the importance of our product and pricing platform in accelerating core modernization and digital transformation within financial services.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various of categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Zafin was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Financial Services.

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. “These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer.”

About Zafin

Zafin, the global leader in SaaS cloud-native product and pricing solutions, is a trusted partner to the world’s most customer-centric financial institutions. Zafin’s product and pricing platform empowers banks of all sizes to center their customers, grow relationships and drive revenues.

The Zafin platform separates product and pricing from core processing to accelerate progressive modernization, enable digital transformation and deliver personalization at the relationship level.

A typical Zafin installation integrates easily with most back-end systems and customer-facing channels to increase product and pricing efficiency and agility, drive interest and non-interest income, and deliver a positive ROI—often in one year or less. To learn more, please visit: https://zafin.com

For additional information:
Daniel Tummeley
Uproar PR for Zafin
dtummeley@uproarpr.com


