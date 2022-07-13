Zambia Finance Minister says second meeting with creditors due on July 18

"... we are very confident that something positive will come out of it," Musokotwane said during a meeting between Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema and World Bank's vice president for East Asia and Pacific, Victoria Kwakwa.

Zambia in 2020 became the first African nation to default in the COVID-19 era, and is in negotiations with creditors and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to lift itself out of a debt hole.

