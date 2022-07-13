Log in
Zambia Finance Minister says second meeting with creditors due on July 18

07/13/2022 | 11:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Zambia's Minister of Finance Musokotwane addresses participants during the IPO launch of Zambia's Konkola Copper Mine in the capital Lusaka

(Reuters) - Zambian finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Wednesday that a second meeting with official creditors to try to resolve the country's debt crisis will take place on Monday.

"... we are very confident that something positive will come out of it," Musokotwane said during a meeting between Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema and World Bank's vice president for East Asia and Pacific, Victoria Kwakwa.

Zambia in 2020 became the first African nation to default in the COVID-19 era, and is in negotiations with creditors and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to lift itself out of a debt hole.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by James Macharia Chege)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

