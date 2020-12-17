Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zambia Mining and Environmental Remediation and Improvement Project

12/17/2020 | 03:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Legacy mining pollution in Zambia is the result of many decades of unsustainable mining operations and inadequate rehabilitation or closure of mining sites. In the Copperbelt Province, townships adjacent to copper mining sites are severely polluted while in the old mining town of Kabwe, there are unacceptably high levels of lead in the soil.

Interventions and Expected Results

The World Bank-funded $65.6 million Zambia Mining and Environmental Remediation and Improvement Project (ZMERIP), aims to reduce environmental health risks in critically polluted mining areas. The project specifically targets the communities living in Chingola, Kabwe, Kitwe and Mufulira municipalities, including lead exposure in Kabwe municipality.

ZMERIP is financing the following interventions which will benefit communities, especially the poor and vulnerable, living in targeted contaminated areas:

  • Rehabilitation and closure of a pilot tailing dam and overburden site in the Copperbelt
  • In-situ remediation of contaminated soils in targeted households in the 4 municipalities
  • Upgradation of infrastructure to prevent outflow of pollution from the main canal and greening and infrastructural upgrades of schools in Kabwe
  • Sensitization and public awareness of hazards of lead and other heavy metal pollution
  • Income generation and environmentally safe livelihoods for women and unemployed youth
  • Testing and treatment of children with high blood lead levels in Kabwe
  • Improved technical and institutional capacity of regulatory authorities for environmental monitoring and compliance.

In Kabwe, Lead exposure mainly results from ingestion of lead contaminated soil or food, but also through inhalation and penetration through the skin. People affected have high Blood Lead Levels (BLLs), a silent killer causing anemia, headaches, seizures, abdominal pain neurological symptoms and developmental delays. Remediation activities and management of contaminated hotspots is expected to help protect around 70,000 people, and an estimated 30,000 children will benefit from education and awareness building campaigns. More than 3,000 children who have been impacted by lead pollution in Kabwe are also being assisted through direct health interventions, including blood lead level testing, treatment and nutritional supplements.

Approach

The project builds on the Copperbelt Environment Project (CEP), which closed in March 2011. Some lessons learnt include the need to build local capacity and get local buy-in to support project implementation. ZMERIP emphasizes strong ownership by Kabwe's government and utilizes a community-based approach to reduce exposure to hazardous employment activities. Before rolling out activities, the project team ensured that these conditions were in place. Rehabilitation works in Kabwe and large infrastructural activities in the Copperbelt had been delayed by almost 8 months due to COVID related restrictions.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 20:18:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
03:29pFLAGSHIP COMMUNITIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Acquires a Portfolio of Seven Manufactured Housing Communities for $12.9 Million
AQ
03:29pDISCOVERY : Food Network and Cooking Channel's 2020 By the Numbers
PU
03:29pDISCOVERY : Channel to ring in the new year with natural history programming marathon that celebrates the world around us
PU
03:28pBOSTON THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:28pEMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Achieves Fitwel Certification Across 6.7 Million Square Feet for Six of its New York City Properties
PR
03:28pBABA INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Alibaba Group Holding Limited
GL
03:28pBRII BIOSCIENCES : Provides Corporate Update on Progress Against Strategic R&D Priorities
BU
03:25pBrexit trade talks 'in a serious situation' and no deal very likely - UK says
RE
03:25pBritain, EU strike pessimistic tone in post-Brexit trade talks
RE
03:25pDZS : Dynamic Leaders in Telecoms | Thinking the Unthinkable | Charlie Vogt
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOC AVIATION LIMITED : Norwegian Air shareholders back restructuring plan
2ORPHAZYME A/S : ORPHAZYME A/S : - Bull story below Bear price
3NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
4BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 13.5% y/y in November - ACEA
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : OSLO BØRS - TRADING SUSPENSION

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ