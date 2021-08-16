Zambia dollar bonds jump on opposition leader Hichilema election win
08/16/2021 | 03:29am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Zambia's sovereign dollar bonds jumped nearly 2 cents on Monday after opposition leader opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema secured a landslide election win in the country's presidential ballot.
The 2024 issue gained 1.8 cents in the dollar to trade at 68.417 cents, their highest since February 2020, Tradeweb data showed. The 2027 bond nearly matched those gains.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold)