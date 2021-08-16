Log in
Zambia dollar bonds jump on opposition leader Hichilema election win

08/16/2021 | 03:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Opposition UPND party's presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema casts his ballot in Lusaka

LONDON (Reuters) - Zambia's sovereign dollar bonds jumped nearly 2 cents on Monday after opposition leader opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema secured a landslide election win in the country's presidential ballot.

The 2024 issue gained 1.8 cents in the dollar to trade at 68.417 cents, their highest since February 2020, Tradeweb data showed. The 2027 bond nearly matched those gains.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold)


© Reuters 2021
