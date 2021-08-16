Zambia dollar bonds soar, currency gains on Hichilema landslide win

The 2022, 2024 and 2027 bonds all added 5.7 cents in the dollar to trade between 70.4 cents and 72.5 cents in the dollar - the latter two changing hands at their highest level since 2019, Tradeweb data showed.

The currency also enjoyed healthy gains, with the kwacha strengthening 1.4% to trade at 19.05 to the dollar, closing in on the 10-month peak hit in mid-July.

Investors have been closely watching the outcome of last Thursday's vote to gauge the trajectory of debt talks after the major copper producer had become the continent's first pandemic-era sovereign default in November.

Hichilema victory over incumbent Edgar Lungu had brought some clarity for markets, fund managers said.

"This is a really positive outcome for the country," said Kevin Daly at asset manager abrdn, whose firm is invested in both dollar and local currency sovereign bonds.

"You have to think that an IMF agreement is a done deal now, it is pretty much going to happen, it is just a question of what the timing of a final deal will be," said Daly, who is part of the creditor committee involved in negotiating the debt restructuring.

