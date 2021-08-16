Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Zambia dollar bonds soar, currency gains on Hichilema landslide win

08/16/2021 | 06:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Opposition UPND party's presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema casts his ballot in Lusaka

LONDON (Reuters) - Zambia's sovereign dollar bonds jumped nearly 6 cents on Monday after opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema secured a landslide election win in the presidential ballot, fuelling hopes for a swift resolution to the country's debt restructuring.

The 2022, 2024 and 2027 bonds all added 5.7 cents in the dollar to trade between 70.4 cents and 72.5 cents in the dollar - the latter two changing hands at their highest level since 2019, Tradeweb data showed.

The currency also enjoyed healthy gains, with the kwacha strengthening 1.4% to trade at 19.05 to the dollar, closing in on the 10-month peak hit in mid-July.

Investors have been closely watching the outcome of last Thursday's vote to gauge the trajectory of debt talks after the major copper producer had become the continent's first pandemic-era sovereign default in November.

Hichilema victory over incumbent Edgar Lungu had brought some clarity for markets, fund managers said.

"This is a really positive outcome for the country," said Kevin Daly at asset manager abrdn, whose firm is invested in both dollar and local currency sovereign bonds.

"You have to think that an IMF agreement is a done deal now, it is pretty much going to happen, it is just a question of what the timing of a final deal will be," said Daly, who is part of the creditor committee involved in negotiating the debt restructuring.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.04% 1.38595 Delayed Quote.1.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.23% 0.79672 Delayed Quote.1.69%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.08% 1.17864 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.10% 0.013484 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.10% 0.70315 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:40aCopper retreats on demand worries after Chinese data
RE
06:38aZambia dollar bonds soar, currency gains on Hichilema landslide win
RE
06:35aS.Africa's Sasol estimates sustained cash flows but flags China concern
RE
06:32aANALYSIS-DECENTRALISED FINANCE : Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
RE
06:29aToronto stock futures, dollar dip as Trudeau calls snap election
RE
06:24aIf your coffee's going downhill, blame climate change
RE
06:22aToronto stock futures, dollar dip as Trudeau calls snap election
RE
06:21aIndonesia's 2022 coal output seen at 550 mln tonnes - budget document
RE
06:20aIreland's goods imports from Britain drop 32% in first half of 2021
RE
06:07aAnalysis-Canada city condo rebound has further to go, fueled by rental demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China shares rise on hopes for more policy support; Hong Kong down
3COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : ANALYSIS-DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
4HSBC snaps up Axa Singapore assets for $575 million in Asia expansion
5FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Japanese shares fall as Delta fears, stronger yen weigh

HOT NEWS