Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Zambia expects economy to grow 4% in medium-term, president says

09/09/2022 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COP26 in Glasgow

LUSAKA (Reuters) -The Zambian government expects its economy to grow at 4% per year in the medium term and is focused on resolving the country's debt crisis, President Hakainde Hichilema said on Friday.

According to the Bank of Zambia, the economy grew 3.6% in 2021 after a 2.8% contraction in 2020, when Zambia became the first African country to default on its sovereign debt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have put our economy on a positive growth trajectory in the last 12 months and we project the economy to bottom up from this negative growth," Hichilema told parliament, and forecast an economic expansion of 4% in the medium term.

"Fiscal management was excessively deficient and was characterized by poor resource allocation and reckless borrowing, which increased the cost of debt service resulting, unfortunately ... in a debt default," Hichilema said.

However, the government has managed to stabilize the economy within one year, the president added.

"We have consistently subdued inflation," Hichilema said.

Inflation stood at 24.4% in August 2021 but fell to a single digit of 9.8% as at August 2022, the official statistics agency, Zamstat said.

Hichilema said this had put Zambia "on a course to achieving our targeted inflation rate of 6-8% for the medium term."

The kwacha currency was stable and foreign exchange reserves were up, he said.

The southern African country is seeking $8.4 billion of "cash debt relief" from 2022 to 2025, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday in a long-awaited report, adding that it needs to bring down its debt service-to-revenue ratio to 14% by 2025 and then maintain that level on average until 2031, compared to 61% now.

In late August, the International Monetary Fund approved a $1.3 billion, three-year loan to Zambia, a crucial step in the southern African country's quest to restructure its debts.

(Reporting by Chris MfulaWriting by Bhargav Acharya and Anait Miridzhanian; Eiting by James Macharia Chege)

By Chris Mfula


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:06aCivilians being evacuated from Russian-held Kharkiv region towns - Russian-installed official
RE
11:04aDraft eu rules to ban production, manufacturing, proce…
RE
11:04aCompetent authorities will have to prove that forced l…
RE
10:58aIAEA : Situation near Zaporizhzhia plant 'increasingly precarious'
RE
10:56aWall St extends gains with growth stocks in the lead
RE
10:55aItaly's right heads for clear election victory, final polls indicate
RE
10:54aECB to start debate on cutting bond pile next month, sources say
RE
10:53aRomanian low cost carrier Blue Air extends flight cancellation until Oct. 10
RE
10:52aZambia expects economy to grow 4% in medium-term, president says
RE
10:47aExclusive-India's rice export curbs trap 1 million T at ports as buyers refuse to pay duty
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost, set to end turbulent week higher
2Analyst recommendations: American Water, Darktrace, Nasdaq, Regeneron, ..
3Bitcoin leaps over $20,000 as U.S. dollar sags
4UK Likely to Avoid Recession Due to Energy Price Freeze
5UK fashion retailer ASOS hit by weak August sales

HOT NEWS