Zambia expects economy to grow 4% in medium-term, president says

According to the Bank of Zambia, the economy grew 3.6% in 2021 after a 2.8% contraction in 2020, when Zambia became the first African country to default on its sovereign debt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have put our economy on a positive growth trajectory in the last 12 months and we project the economy to bottom up from this negative growth," Hichilema told parliament, and forecast an economic expansion of 4% in the medium term.

"Fiscal management was excessively deficient and was characterized by poor resource allocation and reckless borrowing, which increased the cost of debt service resulting, unfortunately ... in a debt default," Hichilema said.

However, the government has managed to stabilize the economy within one year, the president added.

"We have consistently subdued inflation," Hichilema said.

Inflation stood at 24.4% in August 2021 but fell to a single digit of 9.8% as at August 2022, the official statistics agency, Zamstat said.

Hichilema said this had put Zambia "on a course to achieving our targeted inflation rate of 6-8% for the medium term."

The kwacha currency was stable and foreign exchange reserves were up, he said.

The southern African country is seeking $8.4 billion of "cash debt relief" from 2022 to 2025, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday in a long-awaited report, adding that it needs to bring down its debt service-to-revenue ratio to 14% by 2025 and then maintain that level on average until 2031, compared to 61% now.

In late August, the International Monetary Fund approved a $1.3 billion, three-year loan to Zambia, a crucial step in the southern African country's quest to restructure its debts.

(Reporting by Chris MfulaWriting by Bhargav Acharya and Anait Miridzhanian; Eiting by James Macharia Chege)

