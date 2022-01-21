Log in
Zambia expects full agreement with IMF on $1.4 bln support plan in mid-2022 - finmin

01/21/2022 | 03:46am EST
LUSAKA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Zambia's finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Friday he expected the country to reach full agreement with the International Monetary Fund in the middle of this year, after reaching a staff-level agreement for a $1.4 billion support plan in December.

"We are well on the way of solving this issue of unsustainable debt. We expect full agreement with the IMF sometime in the middle of 2022," Musokotwane said at a meeting with bankers. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Emma Rumney; Editing by Alex Richardson)


