Zambia expects full agreement with IMF on $1.4 bln support plan in mid-2022 - finmin

LUSAKA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Zambia's finance minister
Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Friday he expected the country to
reach full agreement with the International Monetary Fund in the
middle of this year, after reaching a staff-level agreement for
a $1.4 billion support plan in December.
"We are well on the way of solving this issue of
unsustainable debt. We expect full agreement with the IMF
sometime in the middle of 2022," Musokotwane said at a meeting
with bankers.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Emma Rumney; Editing by
Alex Richardson)