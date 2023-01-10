Zambia extends electricity rationing to mining firms

LUSAKA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Zambia has started rationing
electricity supply to mining firms following reduced power
generation after a big drop in water levels in lake Kariba, the
chairman of state-owned power utility Zesco said on Tuesday.
Water levels in the lake were down at 1.66% of usable
storage on Monday for the Kariba North Bank Power Station in
Zambia and the Kariba South Bank Power Station on the Zimbabwean
side of the lake, said the Zambezi River Authority, which
manages the dam.
The north bank power station has an installed capacity of
1,080 megawatts (MW), while the south bank power station in
Zimbabwe has a capacity of 1,050 MW.
Hydropower contributes to more than 75% of Zambia's
electricity generation.
"We requested them to give away 180 MW but after
negotiations we went down to 110 MW," the utility's chairman
Vickson Ncube told Reuters, referring to mining companies in
Africa's No. 2 copper producer.
Last week, Zesco doubled the number of hours it cut supply
to domestic customers to 12 hours from six hours daily as the
low water levels in the lake threatened power generation.
Water levels in the lake have fallen due to reduced inflows
from the Zambezi river and its tributaries and heavy use by
power generation companies in Zimbabwe and Zambia.
Ncube said power rationing was expected to be reduced by the
middle of next month as water levels increased and full
generation was to likely resume in March.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Bhargav Acharya and David
Evans)