Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Zambia firm starts producing fuel from used tyres, plastic

02/22/2022 | 05:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LUSAKA (Reuters) - The used tyres and plastic containers that litter the back streets of cities and towns in Zambia might be an eyesore, but for one company they are also an opportunity to make fuel that could slash the nation's energy import bill while cleaning up its trash.

The project by Zambia's Central African Renewable Energy Corp. currently processes 1.5 tonnes of waste to make 600-700 litres of diesel and gasoline per day on a pilot basis.

That's hardly enough to dent the country's mountains of rubbish or its $1.4 billion annual fuel import bill for the 140 million litres of petrol a day it consumes. But for Chief Executive Mulenga Mulenga, it's the start of something bigger.

"At the peak of it, we hope that we will be able to contribute even 20-30% of the current fuel used in the country," he told Reuters at his factory, where workers loaded stacks of used tyres into a furnace.

The company is seeking $60 million in investment to raise daily fuel output to 400 tonnes of diesel, 125 tonnes of petrol, and 30 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), he said, all at roughly half the cost of imported fuel.

Plastic and rubber are made of long chains of hydrocarbons that can be heated and broken down into something resembling crude oil -- which, in the case of plastic and synthetic rubber, is what they were to begin with.

Several companies globally are investing in this process, which involves burning waste rubber and plastic in a reactor and then mixing it with a catalyst to produce diesel, gasoline and LPG.

Just how "green" such projects are is a subject of debate. From a climate change perspective, it takes a lot of energy to convert the waste into fuel, and its products still release CO2 into the air when burned.

Waste management is a serious challenge for Zambia, and if people are still using fuel, proponents argue, it is better that it come from recycled waste.

"We are cleaning up the environment by taking out all this waste and we are converting it into energy," Mulenga said.

(Editing by Tim Cocks)

By Chris Mfula


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.42% 98.67 Delayed Quote.21.59%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 4.59% 516.8802 Delayed Quote.19.94%
TIM S.A. -0.15% 13.53 Delayed Quote.3.35%
WASTE MANAGEMENT -0.51% 142.33 Delayed Quote.-14.72%
WTI 1.86% 94.295 Delayed Quote.21.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:28aU.N. Myanmar expert says junta using new Russian, Chinese arms against civilians
RE
05:26aUK to immediately impose hard economic sanctions on Russia - PM Johnson says
RE
05:26aNorway's January oil and gas output falls
RE
05:25aIndian bond yields rise, rupee falls as Ukraine tensions escalate
RE
05:25aBritain's M&S in Clinique tie-up
RE
05:19aHSBC sees risks of wider contagion to markets from Russia-Ukraine conflict - CEO
RE
05:19aKazakh tenge falls 2% vs dollar on Ukraine escalation
RE
05:18aPhilippines detects bird flu in duck, quail farms
RE
05:17aExclusive-Ukraine central bank eyes new IMF talks in April to soothe markets over Russia
RE
05:17aEthiopia's Abiy tells banking sector to get ready for foreign competitors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regi..
2Allianz fires two managers in wake of investment fund collapse
3Ukraine war fears pummel stocks, lift oil to 7-year high
4Exclusive-HSBC targets 34% oil and gas emissions cut by 2030
5VOLKSWAGEN AG: Volkswagen informs

HOT NEWS