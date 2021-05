Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga told a news conference in Lusaka that he was "positive" talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a debt restructuring would be successful.

Zambia became Africa's first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter late last year. It has requested a restructuring of its debt under a new framework supported by the Group of 20 major economies.

