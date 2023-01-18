Zambia received 'debt-for-nature' proposal from WWF for restructuring

*
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Zambia received a
"debt-for-nature swap" proposal as part of its $13 billion
restructuring discussions, a move that while complex to secure
and not part of current talks, could set an eco-friendly
precedent for other debt crises if eventually included.
Zambia has become a test case for the G20-led 'Common
Framework' restructuring vehicle launched during the COVID-19
pandemic, but differences with some of its main creditors about
the debt relief required means progress has been slow.
The government confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday a
previously undisclosed detail - that the World Wildlife Fund
(WWF) provided a blueprint last year on how conservation pledges
could be part of the deal.
In their simplest form, debt-for-nature swaps replace
expensive bonds or loans with cheaper financing, usually with
the help of a credit guarantee from a multilateral development
bank, in exchange for protecting fragile ecosystems.
It is an approach that helped both Belize and Seychelles
secure writedowns that put tens of millions of dollars into
ocean protection, and conservationists see Zambia, known for the
iconic Victoria Falls, as an obvious candidate.
Its vast swathes of national parks are home or migration
routes for some of Africa's most impressive wildlife including
lions and elephants. Their habitats, though, are under
increasing threat from climate change and deforestation.
"The Ministry of Finance and National Planning has received
a proposal from the World Wildlife Fund regarding the
consideration of debt-for-nature swaps," the ministry said in an
emailed response to whether it was looking at a swap.
The idea has not been factored into the International
Monetary Fund's current debt sustainability analysis but that
wouldn't prevent it being added later, especially if creditors
made it clear that they might back it.
"We will be considering all debt restructuring options
that are in the framework (G20 Common
Framework)which falls within the DSA (debt sustainability
analysis) parameters... and that are acceptable to all parties,"
the ministry's response added.
COMMON FRAMEWORK
WWF's Zambia country head, Nachilala Nkombo, told Reuters
the most recent talks with the government about its proposal
that it estimates would make between $750 million - $1 billion
available for green projects, took place last month.
While some of Zambia's private sector bond holders are
expected to be open to the idea, it is not known where China,
France and other key "official sector" creditors stand, given
that talks have already dragged on for two years.
Sri Lanka, another Common Framework restructuring country,
has said that it would like to do a debt-for-nature swap though
with Zambia still hoping to wrap up its deal this year it would
likely set a precedent.
Some debt-for-nature swaps have faced criticism in the past
for negatively affecting local communities or being less
beneficial than expected, but recent deals have tried to stick
to planned goals.
IMF head Kristalina Georgieva will visit Zambia in two
weeks. Her trip will coincide with the country's rationing of
electricity supply to mining firms due to critically low water
levels of the country's hydroelectric dams that provide most of
its power.
The Victoria Falls, the country's main tourist draw, have
been reduced to a trickle at times in recent years. Farmers have
seen crop yields plunge, poaching remains a scourge and
deforestation rates are among the worst in the world.
"That is somebody's job, somebody's food and that is the
country's future at risk," Nkombo said, also underscoring the
threat to the country's elephants, lions and other vulnerable
species.
"If we lose them the impact goes far beyond Zambia, it would
be a loss globally."
