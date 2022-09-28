Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines hires RMB to find new investor

09/28/2022 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logos of companies Rand Merchant Bank, FNB, and Wesbank are seen outside the FirstRand offices in Cape Town

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has appointed Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) as financial advisor as the government searches for a new investor to expand the copper mine and smelter, the company's state-appointed provisional liquidator said on Wednesday.

Zambia's previous government put KCM in the hands of a liquidator in May 2019, triggering a legal dispute with Vedanta Resources, KCM's parent company. Zambia and Vedanta agreed this month to seek an out-of-court settlement.

KCM is looking for a new equity partner willing to invest $1.2 billion to expand the mine underground, provisional liquidator Celine Nair said, adding that KCM aims to secure the capital "as soon as possible".

The appointment of RMB, a division of South Africa's FirstRand Bank, is part of government's efforts to bring KCM back into full operation, Nair said.

Expanding and upgrading KCM is seen as key for Zambian President Hichilema's administration, which has set a target of boosting the country's copper production more than three-fold, to 3 million tonnes a year, within the next decade.

Zambia is also seeking a new investor to reboot and expand its Mopani copper mine and smelter, previously owned by Glencore.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula, Writing by Helen Reid, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRSTRAND LIMITED 1.78% 62.29 End-of-day quote.2.45%
GLENCORE PLC 1.34% 478.9 Delayed Quote.25.72%
GOLD 0.42% 1635.28 Delayed Quote.-11.01%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.92% 962.2151 Real-time Quote.-9.46%
SILVER -0.52% 18.2629 Delayed Quote.-20.95%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:25aSterling drops against dollar as Bank of England intervenes in bond market
RE
09:19aIndia appoints Anil Chauhan as chief of defence staff
RE
09:17aRyanair says no hit to UK bookings yet in wake of sterling fall
RE
09:17aBotswana's Morupule aims to boost coal output by 50% with new mine
RE
09:15aDow, S&P 500 set to open higher on lower yields, Apple slides
RE
09:13aUK Pensions Regulator monitoring markets, welcomes BoE bond buying
RE
09:12aZambia's Konkola Copper Mines hires RMB to find new investor
RE
09:10aNasdaq divides business into three units to streamline operations
RE
09:09aTotalenergies: targets over $1 billion in additional lng cash fl…
RE
09:08aTotalenergies: tagets a production of 20 twh per year of biogas…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Norway to hike taxes by $3 billion on power firms, fish farms
2ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
3Eisai says Alzheimer's drug succeeds in slowing cognitive decline
4Apple drops iPhone production increase plans as demand falters - Bloomb..
5THYSSENKRUPP : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS