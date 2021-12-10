Log in
Zambia's bondholders demand details for debt relief

12/10/2021 | 05:35am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - A group of Zambia's international creditors said on Friday the country would need to provide more details on its recently-agreed IMF support programme and its own economic plans if the two sides were to strike a debt relief deal.

The group, made up of international funds that own the country's now-defaulted sovereign dollar bonds, said it was also crucial that the likes of China, which has also leant heavily to cooper-rich Zambia, provided the same degree of debt relief.

"Inter-creditor equity should also be of paramount importance in the authorities' approach to restoring debt sustainability," the group, which calls itself the Zambia External Bondholder Committee, said in a statement.

"To establish a process in which all parties have confidence, the Committee expects the authorities to engage in simultaneous discussions with the Official Creditor Committee for Zambia and the Bondholder Committee with equality of information disclosure for both groups."

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)


