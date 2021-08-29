Zambia's new finance minister says IMF deal key to fixing debt problems

LUSAKA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Zambia's new finance minister,
Situmbeko Musokotwane, said in an interview aired on Sunday that
it was critical to agree a lending programme with the IMF
because it would give creditors confidence and the government
cheaper and longer financing.
Musokotwane, appointed on Friday by recently elected
President Hakainde Hichilema, faces the daunting task of trying
to pull the southern African country out of a protracted debt
crisis and has pledged to prioritise talks with the IMF.
He told public broadcaster ZNBC he was confident Zambia
would get an IMF programme before the end of the year and
thereafter restructure its debt.
The government has a $750 million Eurobond due next year but
says it cannot repay it.
"We don't have the money to pay back. This is why it is
important that we get on (an) IMF (programme) so that we can
re-arrange not to pay next year. I am 100% confident that it
will be done," he said.
Zambia, Africa's second-biggest copper producer, became the
continent's first coronavirus-era sovereign default in November
after failing to keep up with payments on its more than $12
billion of international debt.
But after Hichilema's landslide election victory this month
over incumbent Edgar Lungu, the country's dollar bonds and
kwacha currency have rallied on hopes the new
administration will bring a swift resolution to its debt woes.
Of Zambia's external debt, some $3 billion is in Eurobonds,
$3.5 billion is bilateral debt, $2.1 billion is owed to
multilateral lending agencies and another $2.9 billion is
commercial bank debt.
A quarter of the total is held by either China or Chinese
entities via deals shrouded in secrecy clauses, making
negotiations for IMF relief particularly tough.
Musokotwane also told ZNBC that Zambia hoped to raise annual
copper output from its current level of roughly 800,000 tonnes
to 2 million tonnes by 2026.
He said he would present a budget within 90 days of
Hichilema's swearing-in last Tuesday and in the medium to long
term his priority would be creating jobs.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Alexander Winning;
Editing by Andrew Heavens and Hugh Lawson)