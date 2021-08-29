Zambia's new finance minister stresses importance of IMF programme

LUSAKA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Zambia's Finance Minister
Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Sunday it was critical to agree a
lending programme with the IMF because it would give creditors
confidence and the government cheaper and longer financing.
Musokotwane, appointed on Friday by recently elected
President Hakainde Hichilema, told public broadcaster ZNBC he
was confident Zambia would get an IMF programme before the end
of the year and thereafter restructure its debt.
