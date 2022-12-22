Zambia says debt restructuring proposals 'yet to be discussed' with bilateral creditors

"The discussions we have had so far within the Common Framework were focused on clarifying numbers and discussing context. Debt restructuring proposals are yet to be discussed," the ministry said in a written statement to Reuters.

Zambia became the first African sovereign default in 2020 and has struggled to finish a much-delayed restructuring of debts that reached 133% of GDP at the end of 2021, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

China is Zambia's largest bilateral creditor and Chinese lenders accounted for about a third of debt that was $17.27 billion at the end of 2021.

"With regard to commercial facilities, the Zambian Government has engaged the banks and Sinosure bilaterally in the past on the insured loan facilities," the ministry said, in response to questions about whether it had had contact with its Chinese commercial creditors.

"Currently, it is our understanding that loans insured by Sinosure are part of the debt restructuring discussions within the Common Framework."

