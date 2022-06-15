Log in
Zambia says major creditors on board to discuss restructuring

06/15/2022 | 10:09am BST
LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia's finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Wednesday that the country's major creditors were on board to discuss a debt restructuring.

The southern African copper producer, which became the first pandemic-era sovereign default in 2020, will hold its first meeting with its international creditors on Thursday.

Musokotwane told a news conference that he did not think the creditor discussions would take more than a month and that he saw August-September as a tentative timeline for an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Speaking at the same briefing, IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said she anticipated that creditors would be very encouraged by the fiscal efforts that Zambia had made.

Zambia reached a staff-level agreement on a $1.4 billion three-year extended credit facility with the IMF in December and needs to finish bilateral negotiations to secure the funding.

An IMF board meeting over Zambia's programme could happen in September, Sayeh said.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)


© Reuters 2022
