Zambia says reached broad agreement with IMF on macroeconomic parameters

LUSAKA, May 10 (Reuters) - Zambia's finance ministry said on Monday that it had reached a broad agreement with the International Monetary Fund on macroeconomic parameters, fiscal targets and policy objectives, during negotiations over a potential loan.

The agreement will allow for progress in preparing debt restructuring talks under a common framework backed by the Group of 20 major economies as well as with commercial creditors, the ministry added in a statement.

"We are committed to securing an IMF programme," Zambia's Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu said.

