Zambia says reached broad agreement with IMF on macroeconomic parameters

LUSAKA, May 10 (Reuters) - Zambia's finance ministry said on
Monday that it had reached a broad agreement with the
International Monetary Fund on macroeconomic parameters, fiscal
targets and policy objectives, during negotiations over a
potential loan.
The agreement will allow for progress in preparing debt
restructuring talks under a common framework backed by the Group
of 20 major economies as well as with commercial creditors, the
ministry added in a statement.
"We are committed to securing an IMF programme," Zambia's
Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu said.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula and Nqobile Dludla
Writing by Alexander Winning
Editing by Joe Bavier)