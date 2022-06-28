Zambian economy in trouble without external support - finance minister

LUSAKA, June 28 (Reuters) - Zambia's Finance Minister
Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Tuesday its economy would be
highly compromised without external support, when questioned by
lawmakers over efforts to secure an International Monetary Fund
(IMF) programme.
The southern African copper producer defaulted in November
2020, when an economic downturn triggered by COVID-19 lockdowns
and travel restrictions exposed how overleveraged it had become
during the boom years.
It now seeks relief on its more than $17 billion of external
debt.
Zambia reached a staff-level agreement on a $1.4 billion
three-year facility with the IMF in December and needs to finish
bilateral negotiations to secure the funding.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian and
Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)