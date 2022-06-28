Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Zambian economy in trouble without external support - finance minister

06/28/2022 | 10:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LUSAKA, June 28 (Reuters) - Zambia's Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Tuesday its economy would be highly compromised without external support, when questioned by lawmakers over efforts to secure an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The southern African copper producer defaulted in November 2020, when an economic downturn triggered by COVID-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions exposed how overleveraged it had become during the boom years.

It now seeks relief on its more than $17 billion of external debt.

Zambia reached a staff-level agreement on a $1.4 billion three-year facility with the IMF in December and needs to finish bilateral negotiations to secure the funding.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian and Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:32aListed companies on track to cause nearly 3 degree climate 'chaos' - MSCI
RE
10:32aU.S. Mid-Atlantic Factory Activity Contracted Again in June -- Richmond Fed
DJ
10:30aNATO says does not regard China as adversary but worried over Russia ties
RE
10:30aGerman court sentences ex-SS camp guard, aged 101, to five years in jail
RE
10:27aAnalysts forecast U.S. vehicle shortages as supply chain woes persist
RE
10:26aReckitt weighs shelving infant nutrition unit sale - Bloomberg News
RE
10:25aAt least 51 dead in prison riot fire in Colombia, prisons agency says
RE
10:24aEuropean equities per-share profit could drop over 6% - HSBC
RE
10:24aU.S. targets Russian gold imports, defense industry in new sanctions
RE
10:20aU.S. consumer confidence index tumbles in June
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Philips sees 'very encouraging' results from tests on recalled ventilat..
2Analyst recommendations: Nike, Albermarle, Diageo, Reckitt Benckiser, T..
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Morgan Stanley gives a Buy rating
4TESLA : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
5Viscofan S A : First Half 2022 release date

HOT NEWS