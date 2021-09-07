Zambian president names new mines minister

LUSAKA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Zambia's President Hakainde
Hichilema on Tuesday announced the appointment of lawmaker Paul
Chanda Kabuswe as the country's new minister of mines and
minerals.
Kabuswe was expected to be sworn in on Wednesday, the
president's office said in a press statement.
Hichilema also designated Francis Chipimo to act as central
bank governor following the resignation of the current governor,
Christopher Mvunga, the statement said.
