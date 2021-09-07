Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Zambian president names new mines minister

09/07/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LUSAKA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema on Tuesday announced the appointment of lawmaker Paul Chanda Kabuswe as the country's new minister of mines and minerals.

Kabuswe was expected to be sworn in on Wednesday, the president's office said in a press statement.

Hichilema also designated Francis Chipimo to act as central bank governor following the resignation of the current governor, Christopher Mvunga, the statement said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula Writing by Helen Reid Editing by Alexander Winning)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:34pChinese activist Ai Weiwei says Credit Suisse closing his foundation's bank account
RE
02:26pOil losses from Hurricane Ida rank among worst in 16 years
RE
02:26pEl Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin hits snags
RE
02:24pU.S. House panel sets debate this week on its portion of $3.5 trillion bill
RE
02:22pZambian president names new mines minister
RE
02:22pZambia's hichilema designates francis chipimo as central bank governor - statement
RE
02:22pPurchases / Sales of TES, Foreign Exchange, and TES Portfolio Holdings by Banco de la República
PU
02:22pFHFA FEDERAL HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY : Announces Equitable Housing Finance Plans for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
PU
02:17pZambia's president hichilema announces paul chanda kabuswe as new minister of mines and minerals
RE
02:15pBoE scraps requirement for staff to be in the office weekly from September
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ
2World, U.S. share markets come under pressure as Delta, economic worrie..
3U.S. Congress stuck between a rock and a hard place on raising debt lim..
4Deutsche Telekom lifts T-Mobile U.S. stake in SoftBank swap deal
5Allianz : Exclusive-Allianz under investigation in Germany over investm..

HOT NEWS