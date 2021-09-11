Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Zambian president promises to cut deficit, review mining policies

09/11/2021 | 04:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Opposition UPND party's presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema waves to supporters after casting his ballot in Lusaka, Zambia

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema said on Friday his new government would implement policies to reduce the fiscal deficit, restore economic growth and review mining policies.

In his first address to a new session of parliament since his election in August, Hichilema said officials would also review agricultural policies, revise electricity prices and reform state power firm Zesco.

Last November Africa's second-biggest copper producer became the first country on the continent to default on its sovereign debt during the pandemic, after failing to keep up with payments on its nearly $13 billion of international debt.

"Rebuilding our economy is top on our agenda. We will implement policies to address the fiscal deficit while ensuring that confidence is restored in the markets," Hichilema said.

"We have indeed inherited an economy that is in dire straits and requires bold and decisive action to be taken," he said, adding that his government was committed to halting the accumulation of expensive public debt.

Zambia's external debt includes about $3 billion in Eurobonds, $3.5 billion in bilateral debt, $2.1 billion owed to multilateral agencies and $2.9 billion in commercial bank debt.

Zambia also owes mining companies more than $1.5 billion in value-added tax (VAT) refunds, an issue that soured relations between the government and the mining sector.

The VAT refunds are the top priority for the industry, said Zambia's Chamber of Mines CEO Godwin Beene, who represents mining companies including First Quantum Minerals' Kansanshi Mining and Barrick Gold's Lumwana Mining.

'GAME-CHANGER' FOR MINING COMPANIES

Hichilema's market-friendly stance will attract new investment into Zambia's mining sector and help boost the country's copper production at a propitious time of near record-high copper prices, Beene said.

"This election was a game-changer for the industry," he told Reuters.

Hichilema's predecessor, Edgar Lungu, had pushed for greater state ownership of mines. State mining investment company ZCCM-IH took on $1.5 billion in debt in January to take over Glencore's majority stake in the Mopani copper mine.

The previous government was looking for an investor to fund the mine's expansion, which would boost output from 34,000 tonnes of copper a year to 150,000 tonnes.

Zambia as a whole hopes to increase its annual copper output to 2 million tonnes by 2026, new finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said last month. The country produced 882,000 tonnes last year.

Hitting that target will require significant investment in Mopani and other mines across Zambia, as well as in exploration.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Additional reporting by Helen Reid; Writing by Alexander Winning and MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Edmund Blair and Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:32aTENCENT : Chinese content platforms pledge self-discipline - industry group
RE
05:22aPRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY : Hungary protects Europe's borders
PU
04:59aLoading resumes at two Libyan oil ports, NOC says
RE
04:48aChina reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, up from 17 a day earlier
RE
04:30aLAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal to triple iron ore production in Liberia
RE
04:09aZambian president promises to cut deficit, review mining policies
RE
04:02aNEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT : Inland Revenue providing essential COVID support for businesses
PU
04:00aGenerali investors caltagirone, del vecchio ready to file own list for board renewal seeking to replace ceo donnet if current board fails to reach agreement over next generali ceo - sources
RE
03:42aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Wang Yi Co-chairs the 13th Meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation with Vietnamese Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh
PU
03:22aBANK OF AFGHANISTAN : Press Release
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent : Chinese content platforms pledge self-discipline - industry g..
2Apple : Analysis-Epic's narrow win in App Store case toughens fight aga..
3CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.35% to 20,633.06
4U.S. Democrats propose dramatic expansion of EV tax credits that favors..
5Trading tantrum? Fed officials' personal dealings stir controversy, cal..

HOT NEWS