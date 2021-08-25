Zamora Chinchipe, in Ecuador, formed a technical roundtable to promote sustainable livestock production

The objective is to strengthen the livestock value chain and achieve sustainable production in the province.

August 25, 2021. In August, cattle-raising families in Ecuador's Zamora Chinchipe province and public institutions related to the livestock sector agreed to form a technical roundtable to promote sustainable livestock farming in the area.

The technical roundtable, in its work, will be supported by CATIE (Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center) through Field Schools ( FFE/ECA) on sustainable livestock; as part of the actions that the Center develops for the PROAmazonia program, an initiative implemented by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition (MAAE, its Spanish acronym) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG,its Spanish acronym), with support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), and financing from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

Osmani López, CATIE technician in Zamora Chinchipe, indicated that these coordination spaces are of great importance because they respond to the common objective of strengthening the capacities of producers to move towards sustainable livestock farming, with greater productive efficiency, leading to processes of liberation, restoration and conservation of natural resources and biodiversity in the province of Zamora Chinchipe.

In addition, López commented that most of the participants in the cattle-raising roundtable are participants in the FFS on sustainable and deforestation-free cattle raising provided by PROAmazon in the area, so the follow-up and technical support they will receive will be constant, in order to obtain significant results.

To define the work to be promoted by the technical roundtable, a road map was drawn up based on the vision of the livestock producers and the participating institutions, which defined some preliminary action components, including: organization, training, sustainable livestock production, generation of public policies, research, differentiated credit and gender equity.

Klever Jiménez, prefect of the province of Zamora Chinchipe, highlighted CATIE's experience in academic and research development in the region, as well as the contribution it is making through the ECAs (FFE)for sustainable livestock farming in the Amazon.

There are currently 36 ECAs (FFE), through which a process of capacity building is being developed to improve livestock productivity and profitability, in harmony with the conservation of the province's natural resources.

'The technical roundtables are a space for participation and capacity building for producers. Through them, the intervention strategy in the territory is strengthened and the long-term sustainability of the dialogue spaces is guaranteed,' said Paúl Ochoa, PROAmazonía's field technician.

PROAmazon provides for the full and effective participation of individuals and groups that have an interest in forest conservation and sustainable production, for example: government actors from different sectors and levels, civil society organizations, representatives of academia, leaders of local communities, indigenous peoples and nationalities, women's and youth groups, associations and private enterprise.

The Ecuadorian Government, through the PROAmazon Alliance and CATIE, promotes the transformation of traditional agricultural production models and encourages the promotion of sustainable production and consumption patterns, working to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from deforestation.

More information/written by:

Santiago Garzón Proaño

ECA Coordinator Ecuador

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Written by:

Karla Salazar Leiva

Communicator

Information Technology and Communication

CATIE

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.