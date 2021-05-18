Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zanite Acquisition Corp. : Announces Extension of Completion Window to November 19, 2021

05/18/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ZNTEU) (the “Company”) announced today that it has extended the period of time it will have to consummate its initial business combination by 6 months from the current deadline of May 19, 2021 until November 19, 2021 (the “completion window”) because Zanite Sponsor LLC has timely deposited $2,300,000 in the Company’s trust account, representing the aggregate purchase price for an additional 2,300,000 private placement warrants. The Company’s stockholders are not entitled to vote on or redeem their shares in connection with such extension of the completion window.

About Zanite Acquisition Corp.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry, it intends to focus on companies in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility and emerging technologies industries.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:13pDORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pBT BRANDS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:13pTELADOC HEALTH, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pQUICKLOGIC CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pGREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pTAKING IT TO THE STREET - VACCINATE4LOVE : Doctors' Orders Awareness Campaign Featured on LinkNYC Kiosks Across New York City
PR
04:12pSILK ROAD MEDICAL  : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (Form 8-K)
PU
04:12pSAN JUAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST  : Press Release, dated May 18, 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
04:12pSEA  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results (Form 6-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data
2Siemens Energy says it has no plans for full Siemens Gamesa takeover
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, Ford, Microsoft, Oracle, Lloyds...
4Buyers beware as "altcoin" frenzy bruises bitcoin
5ANALYSIS: AT&T, Discovery deal highlights media's thirst to be like Netflix

HOT NEWS