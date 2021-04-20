Zarafshon Irrigation Rehabilitation and Management Improvement Project - P158576

The objectives of the Project are: (i) to strengthen the institutional basis for irrigation planning and management in the Zarafshon River Basin; and (ii) to improve the condition and management of irrigation infrastructure in the Zarafshon River Basin and adjacen t districts in the Syr-Darya Basin.
