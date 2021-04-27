Zayo Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. today announced several key leadership appointments, including Andrés Irlando as President, Marty Snella as Chief of Operations, Brian Lillie as Chief Product and Technology Officer and Mike Mooney as Chief Legal Officer. These leadership appointments support the Company’s long-term strategic plan of simplifying its business and advancing its customer-focused platform with the goals of deepening service and operational excellence, accelerating product innovation and increasing proactive network investments.

“We are at a turning point in our industry, as the changing macro environment is boosting demand for bandwidth and connectivity,” said Steve Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Zayo. “At the same time, a new chapter has started at Zayo. With these important leadership appointments, we believe we are well-positioned to provide best-in-class solutions to our customers so that they can harness the significant potential of the evolving digital infrastructure ecosystem.”

Andrés Irlando brings a wealth of experience as both a senior executive and a commercial leader in the communications infrastructure industry. Prior to Zayo, Andrés spent 15 years at Verizon where he held a variety of leadership roles. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and President of Public Sector and Verizon Connect within Verizon Business. In this role, Andrés was responsible for a $6+ billion business unit dedicated to providing bandwidth connectivity solutions, both wireless and wireline, to U.S. federal, state and local governments and educational institutions. As CEO of Verizon Connect, he led revenue growth from $150 million to approximately $1 billion through organic and inorganic growth, including the major acquisitions of Fleetmatics and Telogis. Andrés’ deep experience in enterprise telecommunications and leading globally distributed teams at scale make him uniquely suited to lead Zayo’s commercial organization through its next chapter of growth.

Marty Snella has over 35 years of experience in the telecommunication, information technology and cable television industries. In addition to serving as Chief Executive Officer for Denovo Ventures, he has held executive positions at ICG Communications, Expanets, Qwest Cyber Solutions, Level 3 Communications and AT&T Broadband. Marty rejoined Zayo in September of 2021 after previously serving as Zayo’s Chief Technical Officer and Chief Information Officer from 2008 to 2014. In his new role, he will focus on service delivery and network initiatives to accelerate the Company’s growth.

Brian Lillie has over 30 years of experience in leadership positions in technology and engineering organizations, with expertise in infrastructure, security, data center operations and global product portfolios. Brian spent over 10 years at Equinix, where he helped scale the company's revenue from $900 million to over $5 billion. During his tenure, Brian served as Chief Product Officer, Chief Customer Officer, EVP of Technology and Chief Information Officer. In these roles he led strategy, management and development for the company's product management and engineering teams and provided oversight of the company’s information technology, operations and customer support teams. Prior to Equinix, Brian held several executive roles at VeriSign, including Vice President of Global Information Systems and Vice President of Global Sales Operations.

Mike Mooney has over 23 years of legal experience representing telecommunications companies in various capacities, including M&A, commercial contracting, risk management and regulatory strategy. Mike joined Zayo in 2018, serving as General Counsel. He was the lead attorney during Zayo’s $14.3 billion take private transaction - the largest syndicated private equity investment, the fifth largest media and communications leveraged buyout and the second largest leveraged buyout overall since 2008. Prior to Zayo, Mike held several senior leadership roles in Level 3 Communications’ legal department, including Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Regulatory Strategy and Policy.

These new leaders join Zayo’s Executive Leadership Team, including Julie Tschida Brown, Chief People and Culture Officer, Matt Steinfort, Chief Financial Officer and Jesper Aagaard, President, Europe, and report in to Steve Smith.

