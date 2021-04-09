Zebit : Announces New Chief Revenue Officer

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zebit, an eCommerce company that is dedicated to making a fundamental change in the lives of financially underserved consumers by giving them access to a broad set of products and the ability to pay for those products in installments over six months, today announced Joseph Liu has joined the company as the chief revenue officer.

Liu has over 18 years of experience leading, building, and scaling businesses to profitable growth within retail and financial service industries. Prior to Zebit, Liu spent six years at Synchrony Financial as the general manager for the Gap Inc. and PayPal business division P&L's where he accelerated profitability and customer engagement through new product and best customer programs, investments in digital technology capabilities, credit underwriting optimizations and operational efficiencies in sales, marketing, customer service and collections.

Prior to Synchrony Financial, Liu spent 12 years at GE Capital serving as vice president of marketing for the PayPal and eBay portfolios, where he redesigned the financial services product suite and go-to-market strategy. In addition, he was head of consumer marketing for the Walmart Credit Services portfolio, launching the Walmart Money Card for the underbanked and underserved.

At Zebit, Liu will be responsible for marketing, product, and merchandising strategy, in addition to ensuring the customer's voice and pain points are detected and improved across the customer journey.

"We are thrilled to have Joseph join the executive team. Joseph brings extensive retail and fintech experience to Zebit that we will leverage as we continue to grow rapidly in 2021 and beyond," said Marc Schneider, co-founder, president, and CEO of Zebit.

Liu received a B.S. in chemical engineering from Washington University in St. Louis and his M.B.A. from the University of Alabama in Birmingham.

About Zebit

Zebit is a San Diego, California based eCommerce and buy-now-pay-later company that is dedicated to making a fundamental change in the lives of over 120 million U.S. credit-challenged consumers by giving them access to a broad set of products and the ability to pay for those products over six months without any hidden fees or penalties. Zebit was founded in 2015, operates in all 50 States across the U.S. and has raised over $80M capital from major venture capital firms and recently went public via an IPO on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) in Oct 2020 (Ticker ZBT). Learn more at https://zebit.com/.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zebit-announces-new-chief-revenue-officer-301265628.html

SOURCE Zebit