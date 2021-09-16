Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH english

Log in
Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH

09/16/2021 | 05:16am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 16.09.2021 / 11:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Name and legal form: Zeitfracht GmbH & Co. KGaA 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title:        Dr. 
 
 First name:   Wolfram 
 
 Last name(s): Simon-Schröter 
 
 Position:     Managing Director 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900H5OL56VVRNXE52 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:         Debt instrument 
 
 ISIN:         DE000A3H3JC5 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Disposal 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 1020.00 EUR   107100.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 1020.00 EUR   107100.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-09-14; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

16.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH 
              Friedrich-Olbricht-Damm 46/48 
              13627 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://zeitfracht.de/ 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70180 16.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2021 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)

HOT NEWS