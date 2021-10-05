Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 05.10.2021 / 19:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Name and legal form: Zeitfracht GmbH & Co. KGaA 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Wolfram Last name(s): Simon-Schröter Position: Managing Director b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH b) LEI 529900H5OL56VVRNXE52 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Debt instrument ISIN: DE000A3H3JC5 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1010.00 EUR 15150.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 1010.00 EUR 15150.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 04/10/2021; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

05.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH Friedrich-Olbricht-Damm 46/48 13627 Berlin Germany Internet: https://zeitfracht.de/ End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70448 05.10.2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238504&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2021 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)