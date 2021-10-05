Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH english

10/05/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 05.10.2021 / 19:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Name and legal form: Zeitfracht GmbH & Co. KGaA 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title:        Dr. 
 
 First name:   Wolfram 
 
 Last name(s): Simon-Schröter 
 
 Position:     Managing Director 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900H5OL56VVRNXE52 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:         Debt instrument 
 
 ISIN:         DE000A3H3JC5 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Disposal 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 1010.00 EUR    15150.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 1010.00 EUR   15150.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 04/10/2021; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

05.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH 
              Friedrich-Olbricht-Damm 46/48 
              13627 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://zeitfracht.de/ 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70448 05.10.2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238504&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2021 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
01:25pSOUL COMMUNITY PLANET : Acquires Iconic Laguna Riviera Beach Resort, Marking First Expansion Into the Golden State
BU
01:24pMULESOFT : Recognized as a Leader in New Enterprise iPaaS Independent Report
PR
01:24pBEACONSMIND AG (ISIN : CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) announces its first UAE client, fashion retailer group Maison-B-More, validating its international expansion blueprint
EQ
01:24pDGAP-ADHOC : Beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) announces its first UAE client, fashion retailer group Maison-B-More, validating its international expansion blueprint
DJ
01:20pCOMSTOCK MINING : to Present at LD Micro Main Event
AQ
01:20pSongwriters of North America taps Mark A. Pariser for board of directors
PR
01:19pOGE ENERGY : 2021 OG&E Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) Report
PU
01:19pCARRIER GLOBAL : Kidde Celebrates NFPA Fire Prevention Week "Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety" Campaign
PU
01:19pGROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE : Announces Acquisition of Two Dealerships in Texas (Form 8-K)
PU
01:19pBP : investing almost $270 million to improve efficiency, reduce emissions and grow renewable diesel production at Cherry Point Refinery
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks rise after sell-off, dollar gains
2Facebook blames 'faulty configuration change' for nearly six-hour outag..
3Factbox-Electric-vehicle batteries: major players and their expansion p..
4New day, same problems
5Wall Street jumps after selloff as Big Tech bounces

HOT NEWS