Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH english

10/27/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 27.10.2021 / 20:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title:        Dr. 
 
 First name:   Wolfram 
 
 Last name(s): Simon-Schröter 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Managing Director 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900H5OL56VVRNXE52 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:         Debt instrument 
 
 ISIN:         DE000A3H3JC5 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Disposal 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 1031.17 EUR    1031.17 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 1031.17 EUR   1031.17 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 26/10/2021; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

27.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH 
              Friedrich-Olbricht-Damm 46/48 
              13627 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://zeitfracht.de/ 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70777 27.10.2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244144&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2021 14:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Apple, AppLovin, Gnereal Electric, M..
2Barko to Launch a Digital Bank for Low-Income South Africans on The Tem..
3Vow ASA : Vow Q3 : Robust and ready
4BASF lifts profit guidance again on higher chemicals prices
5Pie Insurance Appoints Experienced Human Resources Leader Kristina John..

HOT NEWS