Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 27.10.2021 / 20:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Wolfram Last name(s): Simon-Schröter 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Managing Director b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH b) LEI 529900H5OL56VVRNXE52 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Debt instrument ISIN: DE000A3H3JC5 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1031.17 EUR 1031.17 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 1031.17 EUR 1031.17 EUR e) Date of the transaction 26/10/2021; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH Friedrich-Olbricht-Damm 46/48 13627 Berlin Germany Internet: https://zeitfracht.de/ End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70777 27.10.2021

