After an almost six-month blockade caused by the Russian invasion, three Ukrainian Black Sea ports were unblocked at the end of July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

The deal had allowed Ukraine to export almost 13 million tonnes of agricultural products, Zelenskiy said in his address.

Last Saturday (November 26), Ukraine and allied nations launched a plan to export $150 million worth of grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought.