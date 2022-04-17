Zelenskiy, IMF managing director discuss Ukraine's 'post-war reconstruction'

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President
Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he spoke with IMF Managing
Director Kristalina Georgieva about Ukraine's financial
stability and the country's post-war reconstruction.
"Discussed with IMF Managing Director Georgieva the issue of
ensuring Ukraine's financial stability & preparations for
post-war reconstruction. We have clear plans for now, as well as
a vision of prospects. I’m sure cooperation between the IMF &
Ukraine will continue to be fruitful," Zelenskiy said in a
tweet.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said earlier he will
attend the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings
in Washington this week and will seek more financial assistance
for Ukraine.
