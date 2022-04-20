Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Zelenskiy, Navalny voice support for France's Macron in Sunday election

04/20/2022 | 10:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
French President Macron, candidate for the re-election, campaigns in Marseille

PARIS (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and jailed Russian Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny both voiced support for French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of an election that pits Macron against Russia-friendly far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

Navalny tweeted his support for Macron, calling on French citizens to vote for him in Sunday's runoff vote, while Zelenskiy, in a TV interview, said he did not want to influence French elections but spoke in favour of Macron.

"A Russian political prisoner addressing the voters of France is quite ironic... I certainly, without hesitation, urge the people of France to vote for @EmmanuelMacron on April 24," Navalny said in a long Twitter thread.

He added that he also wanted to appeal to those who would not rule out voting for Le Pen. He said anyone who calls themselves a "conservative" and is sympathetic to Russian President Vladimir Putin is actually "just a hypocrite with no conscience".

"Elections are always difficult. But you have to go to them to at least vote against someone," Navalny wrote.

Navalny was jailed last year when he returned to Russia after receiving medical treatment in Germany following a poison attack.

Zelenskiy was more circumspect in his support for Macron.

"While I do not think that I have the right to influence what happens in your country, I want to say I have a relationship with Emmanuel Macron and I would not want to lose that," he told French TV station BFM.

He added that Le Pen was wrong in her views about Russia-Ukraine issues. "If Le Pen understands that she has made a mistake, our relationship could change," Zelenskiy said.

Le Pen, who prior to the war had been an open admirer of Putin, has said that as president she would block European sanctions on Russian oil and gas.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:38pIndia's Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia
RE
03:37pDiamond miner De Beers returns to Angola after ten-year absence
RE
03:36pIntruder shot by Secret Service near Peruvian diplomatic residence
RE
03:35pShell says aims to hit carbon reduction goals regardless of others
RE
03:30pDiamond miner De Beers returns to Angola after ten-year absence
RE
03:25pZelenskiy, Navalny voice support for France's Macron in Sunday election
RE
03:24pCommodity broker Marex may revisit IPO when markets stabilize
RE
03:24pCanada CPI Accelerates to 6.7% in March -- Update
DJ
03:19pIMF's Georgieva says China should stimulate consumption as lockdowns mount
RE
03:19pNo surrender in Mariupol as Russian deadline expires; refugees top 5 million
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, may offer cheaper ad-supported plans
2Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Booking, Meta, Netflix, Snap...
3Musk tweets cryptic phrase days after Twitter takeover offer
4Gains in stocks capped by rise in real yields, Netflix disappoints
5Nasdaq leads Wall Street higher as yields retreat

HOT NEWS