Zelenskiy: Ukraine could become EU candidate within weeks

April 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
formally submitted a completed questionnaire on European Union
membership to an envoy on Monday and said he believed this step
would lead to his country gaining candidate status within weeks.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen handed
the questionnaire to Zelenskiy during a visit to Kyiv on April
8, pledging a speedier start to Ukraine's bid to become a member
of the EU following Russia's invasion of the country.
Zelenskiy submitted the completed document to the EU's envoy
to Ukraine, footage released by his government of the meeting
showed.
"We strongly believe that this procedure (granting of
candidate status) will take place in the coming weeks and that
it will be positive for the history of our people, given the
price they paid on the path to independence and democracy," the
Ukrainian leader said during the meeting.
The deputy head of Zelenskiy's office said earlier on Monday
that he expected Ukraine would be granted candidate status in
June during a scheduled meeting of the European Council, which
comprises leaders of EU member states.
The European Commission, the EU executive body, will need to
issue a recommendation on Ukraine's compliance with the
necessary membership criteria, he added.
As a candidate country, Ukraine would start negotiations on
aligning its laws with the legal framework of the European
Union. See FACTBOX:
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Conor Humphries; Editing by
Stephen Coates and Pravin Char)