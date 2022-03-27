Zelenskiy asks the West if scared of Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he wanted only a fraction of military hardware held in stockpiles - and questioned whether NATO was scared of Moscow.

"Only 1% of all NATO aircraft and 1% of all NATO tanks - 1% ! We did not ask for more, and we do not ask for more. And we have already been waiting for 31 days! So who is running the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it still Moscow, because of threats?"

Western nations have so far given Ukraine anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms and protective equipment.

But they have not offered heavy armor or planes.

On Sunday (March 27), a Ukrainian Interior Ministry advisor said Russia had started destroying fuel and storage centers - meaning the government would have to disperse stocks of both in the near future.

Appearing to partially confirm that, the Russian defense ministry said its missiles had hit a fuel depot, as well as a military repair plant, near the western city of Lviv.

Footage from the State Emergency Services of Ukraine purported to show firefighters battling a blaze at the depot.

Local officials said four missiles had hit Lviv - which is just 40 miles from Poland's border.

It's a relatively rare strike on Ukraine's West - much of the fighting since Russia's February 24 invasion - which it calls a special military operation - has been focused on the south and east.

On Sunday the head of Ukraine's military intelligence said Russia was trying to split Ukraine in two - to create a Moscow-controlled region in the South.

In a statement Kyrylo Budanov added that Ukraine would soon be launching guerrilla warfare in Russian-occupied territory.