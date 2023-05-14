Zelenskiy awarded Germany's prestigious Charlemagne Prize

STORY: Zelenskiy flew by helicopter to the western city of Aachen with Chancellor Olaf Scholz following talks in the German capital. He received a standing ovation at a ceremony in the Coronation room of Aachen town hall, where he was awarded the prize, which celebrates services to European unification.

Scholz offered Germany's "full support" to Ukraine's journey towards membership of the European Union. Ukraine has pushed its allies for help to become a member of the EU and the NATO military alliance, efforts that became more urgent after the Russian invasion last year.