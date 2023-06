STORY: The nine-year-old Ukrainian girl, her mother and another woman were killed in the missile strike on Thursday (June 1) after the air raid shelter they rushed to failed to open, witnesses said.

Zelenskiy expressed frustration at the miscue and said if local officials were unable to provide protection, they could be prosecuted.

His comments appeared aimed at Kyiv city authorities and Mayor Vitali Klitschko, with whom he has periodically clashed during the war.