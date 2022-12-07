Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Zelenskiy named Time's 2022 'Person of the Year'

12/07/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been named 2022's "Person of the Year" by Time Magazine.

Time said the 44-year-old leader, who was featured on the cover released on Wednesday, inspired Ukrainians and won global accolades for his courage in resisting Russia's devastating invasion.

They went on to write that Zelenskiy's success as a wartime leader has relied on the fact that courage is contagious.

Time Magazine began the tradition in 1927.

The honor was given to Tesla CEO Elon Musk in 2021, as his electric car company became the most valuable carmaker in the world.

This year - other highlights include Korean pop group Black Pink as Time's "Entertainers of the Year."

Michelle Yeoh, a Malaysian actress who starred in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', was named Time's "Icon of the Year."


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -3.21% 174.04 Delayed Quote.-48.95%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.24% 62.547 Delayed Quote.-17.77%
Latest news "Economy"
05:59p'A better chapter': 18-year-old man elected mayor of Arkansas town
RE
05:56pEx-Theranos president Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years for fraud
RE
05:54pBlackstone CEO says financially distressed investors driving REIT redemptions
RE
05:47pAnalysis-Peru markets take in political drama as investors focus on fundamentals
RE
05:47pPutin: Russia may be fighting in Ukraine for 'long' time
RE
05:43pColombia awards infrastructure project worth $674.5 million to Spain's Sacyr
RE
05:42pConsumer Cos Down as Holiday Shopping Optimism Fades -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:41pZelenskiy named Time's 2022 'Person of the Year'
RE
05:38pChevron raises 2023 project spending budget to $17 bln
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.36% to 98.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation miss puts central bankers on back foot
2FLATEXDEGIRO : Goldman Sachs lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
3Australian billionaire snaps up CWP Renewables for over $2.7 billion
4UK indexes struggle for direction after mixed China news
5Analyst recommandations: Dominion Energy, Expedia, Repligen, TripAdviso..

HOT NEWS