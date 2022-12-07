Zelenskiy named Time's 2022 'Person of the Year'

Time said the 44-year-old leader, who was featured on the cover released on Wednesday, inspired Ukrainians and won global accolades for his courage in resisting Russia's devastating invasion.

They went on to write that Zelenskiy's success as a wartime leader has relied on the fact that courage is contagious.

Time Magazine began the tradition in 1927.

The honor was given to Tesla CEO Elon Musk in 2021, as his electric car company became the most valuable carmaker in the world.

This year - other highlights include Korean pop group Black Pink as Time's "Entertainers of the Year."

Michelle Yeoh, a Malaysian actress who starred in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', was named Time's "Icon of the Year."