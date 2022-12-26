Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Zelenskiy: power shortages persist, nearly 9 million Ukrainians without electricity

12/26/2022 | 04:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news conference in Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that power shortages were persisting, with nearly nine million people remaining without electricity.

Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that power workers repairing the grid after repeated Russian attacks had reconnected many people over Christmas but problems remained.

"Naturally, shortages persist. Blackouts are continuing," he said.

"The situation as of this evening in different regions of Ukraine is that nearly nine million people are without electricity. But the numbers and the length of the blackouts are gradually decreasing."

(Reporting by Oleksandr Kozhukhar in Kyiv and Ron Popeski in Winnipeg; Writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:17pZelenskiy: power shortages persist, nearly 9 million Ukrainians without electricity
RE
04:12pBahrain's Q3 GDP increases to 4.2% YoY - finance ministry
RE
04:09pSouth Korean inflation expectations hit 7-month low
RE
04:03pRussia could hike rates in 2023 if inflation risks have big impact -cenbank
RE
03:44pUkraine's Zelenskiy: Situation at the front is "difficult and painful"
RE
03:36pBahrain's q3 gdp increases to 4.2% yoy - finance ministry…
RE
02:54pBrazil's record 2023 bond bill underscores rising debt burden
RE
02:36pElon Musk says around 100 Starlinks now active in Iran
RE
02:22pTunisia union threatens to 'occupy the streets,' rejects 2023 budget
RE
02:03pPeru arrests six generals amid graft investigation of ex-President Castillo
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. retail sales grows 7.6% in holiday season -Mastercard data
2Russia's Power Machines completes first high-power gas turbine to repla..
3Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104
4Legendary investor: Charles T. Akre
5Mastercard Spendingpulse Shows U.S. Retail Sales Grew 7.6% This Holiday..

HOT NEWS