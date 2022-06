"The key tactical goal of the occupiers has not changed: they are pressing in Sievierodonetsk," said Zelenskiy. "Severe fighting is ongoing there - literally for every meter."

Sievierodonetsk has become the epicenter of the battle for control over Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. Parts of the city have been pulverized in some of the bloodiest fighting since the Kremlin unleashed its invasion on Feb. 24.